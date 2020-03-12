Ramsdale attracting attention from Premier League big boys

Bournemouth could face a fight to retain the services of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with Chelsea and Tottenham monitoring the young stopper.

Ramsdale has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Cherries having been handed the No.1 shirt at the start of the campaign.

With Bournemouth failed to sign a new goalkeeper during last summer’s transfer window, the 21-year-old beat off competition from Artur Boruc and Mark Travers to become Eddie Howe’s first-choice.

Despite only managing four clean sheets in the Premier League, Ramsdale has impressed in his first season as a regular, making the third-highest number of saves in the division and Howe has called on him to come in for consideration for an England call-up.

Another look at Aaron Ramsdale against Brighton this week. Some first season in the Prem. 💪 #GKUnionpic.twitter.com/NOeOrTt38g — The Goalkeepers’ Union Podcast (@GKUnion) January 23, 2020

Having been playing for League One side AFC Wimbledon this time last year, it has been a remarkable rise to prominence for Ramsdale and Bournemouth are hopeful they have uncovered their No.1 goalkeeper for years to come.

However, the Daily Mail are reporting that both Tottenham and Chelsea are ready to test the resolve of the south coast outfit to keep their starlet.

The London rivals are both in need of a new goalkeeper heading into the summer with Tottenham ready to let Michel Vorm leave at the end of the season, while there are serious doubts over Paulo Gazzaniga’s future.

Spurs do appear set to keep faith with current first-choice custodian Hugo Lloris so Ramsdale would likely play second fiddle to the Frenchman if he were to move to north London.

His chances of first-team action would appear higher were he to join Chelsea with the Blues reportedly weighing up whether to sell their No.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga after an error-filled campaign for the Spaniard.

Whether Bournemouth stay up or not could have a big bearing on Ramsdale’s future but the Cherries do hold all the cards having signed him to a new long-term contract in October.