Potter’s wheel turning in the right direction

Brighton and Hove Albion

Maty Ryan’s disappointment at not beating Crystal Palace on Monday night proves how far Brighton have come under Graham Potter.

The sides drew 1-1 at Selhurst Park, with Neal Maupay bagging the Seagulls goal on 54 minutes before a thunderbolt from Wilfried Zaha with 14 minutes to go ensured the M23 derby ended all square.

The result moves Graham Potter’s men on to 20 points and sees them sit 13th in the top-flight table, with the Eagles four places and three points better off.

Having flirted with relegation last season under Chris Hughton, the south-coast outfit seem ready to establish themselves as a solid Premier League team, with victories over Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal already this term.

A glance along the southern coastline to Bournemouth reveals a club who have defied the odds to make it in the promised land and there seems no reason why Brighton should not follow suit.

There will be bumps along the way, as there have been with the Cherries this season, but it is the way they bounce back that will determine their fate.

Potter seems a well-grounded coach who does not get too excited when Brighton win or overly down when they lose and the players seem to want to play for him – a vital ingredient in a successful side.

Success for the Amex outfit would be survival but a mid-table finish would mean the fans could enjoyed the last few weeks of the campaign instead of wondering which division they will be operating in when the summer ends.

Palace have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and were favourites to win Monday’s match but, according to Ryan, it could have been the visitors who left with the spoils.

“Given the performance, the only criticism is that we didn’t come away with three points,” he said. “In a few games this season, we’ve been the dominant side, but haven’t come away with the win.”

Brighton have lost seven top-flight games in 2019-2020 but five of those have come against Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester City and Liverpool – teams that Potter would only hope to get something from.

The trick for a so-called lesser club is to win or take points from those around you in the table and they have done that so far.

Confidence is key and Ryan’s words suggest that there is plenty on the ranks at present, with a home clash against Sheffield United on Saturday sure to be another test of their credentials.