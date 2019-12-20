Brighton v Sheffield United Team News

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton boss Graham Potter could recall fit-again forward Aaron Connolly or Dale Stephens, who is back after a ban, for the visit of Sheffield United.

Connolly missed the Seagulls’ 2-2 draw against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on December 8 with a dead leg and was ruled out of the team for Monday night’s A23 derby against Crystal Palace with the same issue.

But the young Irishman could be in line to feature against Chris Wilder’s men as Potter considers keeping his forwards fresh for the intense Christmas workload.

Potter said in his press conference that everyone is fit and available for selection right now, bar long-term absentees Solly March and Jose Izquierdo, who have groin and knee injuries respectively.

Stephens, who has been outstanding this season, probably has the greater chance of starting against the seventh-placed Blades – almost certainly at the expense of Yves Bissouma.

⚽⚽ John Fleck has scored the first brace of his 403-game & 11-year club career pic.twitter.com/jZ1lHZ9O0K — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 14, 2019

Sheffield United sit just four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea going into this weekend’s round of fixtures and could close that gap, with the Blues facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

They will be without midfielder John Fleck, who is serving a one-match ban for accumulating five bookings.

Luke Freeman or Mo Besic are vying for the chance to deputise for the impressive Scot, who scored both of his side’s goals in their 2-0 victory over Aston Villa last time out.

Fleck also netted in the Blades’ 3-0 triumph against Burnley and the 3-3 draw with Manchester United last month, so his absence will be keenly felt at the Amex Stadium.

But John Lundstram, who has been directly involved in five Premier League goals this season, scoring three and recording two assists, is also in great form.

Freeman came off the bench when Fleck went down injured against Crystal Palace in August and looks the favourite to get the nod from Wilder.

The manager reports no fresh injures and is boosted by Callum Robinson’s return after illness.