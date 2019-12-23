Brighton ace Connolly confident of further improvement

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly claims he is finally over his injury woes as he targets a big year for both club and country in 2020.

The 19-year-old has been hampered by injuries in the last two months as he has struggled with both groin and hamstring problems.

Connolly’s absence has allowed Neal Maupay and Glenn Murray to capitalise, but Brighton’s results remain inconsistent under Graham Potter.

The former Swansea City boss, who signed a new contract in November, will hope his team’s chances of putting a winning run together will be buoyed by Connolly’s return.

Connolly made a big impression when he broke into the Albion first team, scoring two goals on his first start against Tottenham.

He has also impressed Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, and he could be set for a big summer next year if the Irish qualify for the 2020 European Championships.

Connolly returned to action on Saturday in the defeat to Sheffield United, and he claims he could return a better player after his recent struggles.

He told The Argus: “I’d like to think I am over all the injuries. It has been a bit of struggle the last couple of weeks with the groin and then my hamstring.

“It is just about trying to find out how not to pick up little injuries. It is another big year coming up for me in 2020.

“If someone told me I would be in this position this time last year I wouldn’t have believed them. I am grateful for everything that has happened this year and am hoping for a better year next year.”

Connolly could be set for a busy few weeks with the south coast club set to play four games before January 4.

👊 No fresh concerns ahead of Thursday.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 23, 2019

First up are Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on Boxing Day before Potter’s troops entertain Bournemouth at the AMEX Stadium. Chelsea will make the same trip on New Year’s Day, while they then face Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the FA Cup.