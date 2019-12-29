Mooy should be Brighton’s “top priority” – Elphick

Former Brighton defender Tommy Elphick says the club must sign midfielder Aaron Mooy on a permanent basis in January.

The Australian joined Brighton from Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan deal at the end of the transfer window.

He has become a regular player the longer the season has gone on and is now a man in form under Graham Potter.

In the 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, the Australian international was the star of the show and scored the second goal to seal the victory.

He turned inside Cherries’ defender Chris Mepham before firing a fine effort into the top corner.

Mooy has now started Brighton’s last eight games in the top flight and has been part of the side which has climbed up to 14th in the Premier League, five points above the drop zone at the half way stage of the season.

The 29-year-old signed a new contract with Huddersfield before making the move to Brighton, indicating they were hopeful of going back up at the first attempt in order to keep him.

However, with the Terriers languishing in the bottom half of the Championship table, a deal to take him to the Amex Stadium permanently could be on the cards in January.

And, Elphick, who represented Brighton for seven years up to 2012 after graduating through the club’s academy system, says the Seagulls must try and capture Mooy on a permanent basis.

The current Huddersfield defender said of Mooy: “Aaron needs to be playing in the highest division possible.

“Brighton seems to be a great fit for him. I am not sure how the loan works but, watching that game, if I was Brighton my No.1 priority in the transfer window would be to tie him down.”

The former Manchester City man played for Huddersfield for three seasons and was instrumental in their ascent to the Premier League and survival in the first season.

No clause is thought to be in Mooy’s contract to trigger a permanent move to the south coast.