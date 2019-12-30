Chalov on Brighton radar but no January bid in offing

Brighton and Hove Albion

Reports in Russia claim Brighton are interested in CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, but have no plans to sign him in the January transfer window.

The Russian Federal News Agency state that Chalov is on the Seagulls’ radar, backing up similar claims from the British media over the weekend.

But while the Daily Mail stated that Brighton were hopeful of signing Chalov and Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters in the January transfer window, it seems that the Russian link is already going cold.

Riafan.ru state Brighton have not contacted CSKA and so far has shown no sign of attempting to lure the 21-year-old to the Amex Stadium.

The report insists ‘the English club want to continue to watch the player, whose price at the moment is about 30 million euros’.

Chalov came through the ranks at CSKA and scored 15 Russian Premier League goals last season, although he has netted just five in 19 appearances so far this term.

Everton and Crystal Palace are also mentioned as clubs that are interested in the forward, but not Chelsea.

Last month, Sky Sports claimed Chalov was under consideration for the Blues with club owner Roman Abramovich keen to bring his compatriot to the capital.

Crystal Palace were strongly linked to him during the summer, but the Eagles had several bids – including a deadline-day £23million offer – rejected by CSKA Moscow.

A potential transfer battle between the two A23 derby rivals for Chalov would be a great story, but there are other reasons to doubt whether Brighton are as close to putting their cash ion the table as some reports suggest.

Enquiring of a well-placed source whether there is anything in reported Albion interest in Chalov, Walker-Peters or Kounaté (Amiens and Senegal striker) was told “nothing in any of these at this time”. Which is slightly open-ended. We’ll see. Only 33 days to go. #bhafc — Brian Owen (@Brian__Owen) December 29, 2019

Brighton Argus reporter Brian Owen told his 8,699 twitter followers that a well-placed source at the club had played down the reports of interest in Chalov, Walker-Peters or Amiens and Senegal striker Pape Moussa Kounaté, telling him there was “nothing in any of these at this time”.