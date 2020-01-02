Jahanbakhsh – I finally feel at home at Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh says he feels like a Premier League player after his stunning goal against Chelsea.

The Iran international has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks after scoring in back-to-back games for the Seagulls.

Jahanbakhsh netted against Bournemouth on December 28 as Brighton won 2-0 on home soil. He was then on the bench against the Blues, but he stepped off the bench and scored a sublime overhead kick at the AMEX Stadium.

The £17million record signing has only made three appearances this season, and he has struggled to make an impact since signing in the summer of 2018 from AZ Alkmaar.

Leandro Trossard, Steven Alzate and Pascal Gross have all been competing for starting spots this season alongside Jahanbakhsh, but the latter now feels like he belongs in England’s top flight.

He told reporters: “It’s been a great week for me. Since I joined the club, I always wanted to show my quality, be important for the team and just show the fans I can be involved with wins and help the team to get points.

“Obviously different country, different culture, I knew it was going to be difficult, and the Premier League is a tough competition.

“I knew what I’ve got. I had a feeling that I lost myself for a while. I wanted to show myself that you can do it and, if you get your chance, you have to be there.

“It was a very tough time, but my best friends, my close family, my parents were always positive.”

Brighton have moved into 14th in the Premier League table after enjoying a two-match unbeaten run. They are next in action in the FA Cup on Saturday when they welcome Sheffield United to the south coast.

Jahanbakhsh could be in line for a rare start, before he then tries to earn his place in the starting XI against Everton on January 11. Boss Graham Potter will definitely be without Dan Burn though, with the defender out for six weeks after undergoing surgery.