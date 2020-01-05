Potter dismisses rumours as Murray left out

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton boss Graham Potter has denied Glenn Murray was left out of the side that lost to Sheffield Wednesday because he is set to leave in January.

The Championship side secured a first win over Premier League opposition in the FA Cup for 27 years after Adam Reach’s deflected second-half drive earned a deserved 1-0 third-round success at the Amex Stadium.

The out-of-form Owls had arrived on the south coast having dropped out of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places during the festive period following three successive defeats, but bounced back in style against the Seagulls.

Much of the talk from a Brighton point of view centred on veteran striker Murray after the game after he was left out of the squad amid reports of a January departure.

However Potter dismissed such talk when he addressed the media after the game and insisted Murray’s absence was purely fitness related.

“He picked up a knock in training. We had a few that were bumps and bruises and fatigue and it was just one of those,” Potter said.

To make matters worse, Wednesday had made six changes for the third-round tie, including handing a senior debut to 19-year-old right-back Osaze Urhoghide, while Albion opted for seven alterations.

The Seagulls were jeered off by sections of the home support at full-time after producing a below-par performance and failing to threaten an equaliser.

Potter admitted his side were poor, saying they lacked fluidity and cohesion throughout the game, but he refused to blame individual players for the loss and says they will take the defeat as a team.

“We had some opportunities, first half, but it probably wasn’t a great game of football and in the end Sheffield Wednesday overall deserved to go through. Good luck to them,” Potter added.

“I don’t like to throw anybody under the bus, that’s not what I’m about. Today, as a collective we weren’t good enough.”