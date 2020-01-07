Potter urges Seagulls to find their shooting boots

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter says his team need to start becoming more prolific in front of goal this season.

Potter only joined the south-coast club in the summer, but he has taken no time to adjust to life in the Premier League.

The Seagulls board sacked Chris Hughton in May after fans voiced their disappointment at his style of play. If the first few months are anything to go by, then Potter’s approach is more attractive on the eye, but the former Swansea coach is still worried by his team’s results.

In recent weeks, Brighton have managed to spread the goals across the squad, with defenders and midfielders taking the pressure off Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay and Glenn Murray.

Centre-back Adam Webster is the club’s second top-scorer with three, with Lewis Dunk also finding the net on two occasions. Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh has scored two important goals in recent weeks to help the Seagulls beat Bournemouth and draw with Chelsea.

While Brighton have proved they can be dangerous all around the park, they have still only scored 25 goals in 21 matches. With the January transfer window open, Potter will be eager to fine-tune his squad as he tries to secure a top-10 finish this season.

He told The Argus: “It’s nice to have that number of goalscorers and it would be nice to have them scoring more.

“I think you are in trouble if you just rely on one person or two people and then that dries up.

“We try but Neal as well, in his first season, is adapting to the Premier League and has done well. Aaron started off amazing and probably wants to score more. We just have to keep working with the guys.”