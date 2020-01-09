Potter happy to stick with current Brighton squad

Brighton boss Graham Potter has said he is satisfied with his current squad despite pressure to make more signings in the January transfer window.

The former Swansea coach is scouring the market for any potential new signings, with three weeks left of the current window.

Premier League clubs have kept their cards close to their chest at the moment, with very few deals going through during the first week.

Brighton were busy in the summer, with Neal Maupay becoming the club’s record signing after his move from Brentford.

Adam Webster and Leandro Trossard also joined for fees around the £20million mark, while Matt Clarke was snapped up before joining Derby County on loan.

Aaron Mooy joined on loan from Huddersfield, and the new signings have helped Brighton move up to 14th in the Premier League table.

The emergence of Aaron Connolly and Alireza Jahanbakhsh coming to form has also eased the pressure on Potter, and he claims the current squad is good enough to compete.

He told The Argus: “I’ve said before, from my perspective I’m happy with the group, I’m happy with everybody.

“If nothing happens with this group and we work between now and the end of the season, I am totally fine with that.

“But I understand it is not totally my decision. At this time of year, people link people with different clubs. Maybe an agent wants to move somebody somewhere so maybe what they do is link a player with a club, and the club they are going to maybe has to pay a little bit more because Brighton are interested.”

Brighton have already been linked with CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, while they are one of several clubs who have been offered the chance to sign Lyon right-back Rafael da Silva.