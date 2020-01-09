Skipper hails work done by striker to win his place back

Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk says striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh should be an inspiration to others in the squad.

The Iranian looked as though he was heading for a January exit earlier thus season as he struggled for first team football with the club.

A return to the side over the past couple of weeks has seen him net two goals in his past two games in the Premier League, one of them a spectacular overhead kick against Chelsea, and he is now in line for a start against Everton this weekend.

Seagulls skipper Dunk, who set up the goal against Chelsea which will surely win the January goal of the month for January, says he is testament to the fact you should never stop working hard in training.

“He’s two goals in two and he’s deserved it. He has not given up and worked his socks off in training,” the Albion skipper told the Argus.

“He never let it get to him and took his chance.”

Dunk believes the striker has shown other players on the fringe of the first team squad that if they can keep working hard then they will get their chance in the side eventually.

He continued: “That is how we need our whole squad, to perform and be ready when called upon. Massive credit to him to keep going for the two years he has been here.

“You need that attitude. Not just resting and think I have not got a chance and give up.

“You need everyone fighting for their place.”

As the season progresses the injury list will get longer, as well as players picking up suspensions, and there is a real need for the whole squad to be available when called upon by the manger.