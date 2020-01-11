Brighton boss Potter looking for smoother ride

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes the squad can recover from a run of "roller-coaster" results to find a smoother ride over the rest of the season.

The Seagulls travel to Everton on Saturday aiming to keep themselves clear of the battle for survival, although with a new man at the helm at Goodison Park, this could be the wrong time to face the Toffees.

Last weekend’s disappointing home FA Cup third-round defeat by Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday had followed solid performances in the Premier League which saw Brighton beat Bournemouth and then hold Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on New Year’s Day.

Their record against the so called top sides is an excellent one, having also won at Arsenal while defeating Tottenham 3-0 at the Amex Stadium, although it is not perfect as they went down 4-0 at Manchester City earlier in the season.

Potter feels his squad can now start to find the right balance in their performances to produce consistent results and keep the club upwardly mobile through 2020, while maintaining a safe distance from the relegation scrap at the bottom of the table.

The Seagulls currently sit in 14th spot in the Premier League table on 24 points, four points clear of the bottom three going into this weekend’s games.

“We’ve always had a hard-working and resilient group that have kept their feet on the floor no matter what the results,” the Brighton boss said.

“The roller coaster of results tests that, but I’m really happy with the group and they are a good bunch.”

Potter knows Everton will be out to produce a response themselves – with new manager Carlo Ancelotti having seen his side suffer a painful FA Cup loss against Merseyside rivals Liverpool in midweek, despite putting out a strong team against a very youthful side.

Potter said: ” We have to be ready for a reaction to that game.”