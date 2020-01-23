Potter calls for unity after Brighton’s recent slump

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion coach Graham Potter says his team need to rally and stick together as their dismal run continues in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have slipped to 15th in the league table, and they are now just two points above the bottom three.

Bournemouth’s win over Potter’s men on Tuesday reduced the gap at the wrong end of the table and the 3-1 defeat added to his recent woes.

Brighton have now lost three of their last four in all competitions, with their last victory coming against the Cherries on December 28.

Potter’s troops will have the week off this weekend due to their FA Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday, but the former Swansea City coach is hoping to use the break wisely.

He is still without Dan Burn, Jose Izquierdo and Leon Balogun but Potter says there is no need to panic as he tries to steer his squad out of trouble.

Brighton face West Ham United on February 1 and fellow strugglers Watford the week after and Potter says he will do all he can to get his team mentally ready.

He told the Brighton and Hove Independent: “That’s the challenge. My responsibility is to help us do that. There is no shortage of effort. We have to stick together, we have to find solutions.

“Nobody said it would be easy in this league, but we’re disappointed because for the first 30 minutes tonight (Bournemouth) I felt we were in control.

“We have to learn and be better than that.”

If speculation is to be believed, Potter faces a fight to keep hold of Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray, with the duo being linked to Chelsea and Nottingham Forest respectively.