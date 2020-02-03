Nottingham Forest target Murray signs new Brighton contract

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton have confirmed veteran striker Glenn Murray has signed a new one-year contract to end speculation he could be on his way to the Championship.

The Seagulls held firm during the January transfer window even though the 36-year-old was linked with moves to Nottingham Forest, Celtic, Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Murray is now under contract until the end of the 2020/21 season, with his previous deal due to expire this summer.

The Maryport-born ace has scored 111 goals in 278 games across two spells for the club but has dropped down the pecking order this season.

He was a favourite of Chris Hughton’s last term but current boss Graham Potter has preferred to use Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly this season.

Murray has been restricted to just four league starts but netted his first goal of the campaign on Saturday as Brighton came from behind to rescue a 3-3 draw with West Ham United.

Potter says the new deal proves he still has a huge role to play as the Seagulls look to avoid relegation.

The boss told the club’s official website: “Everyone knows what Glenn brings to the club and he’s an important member of the squad – on and off the pitch – and he showed that in abundance on Saturday at West Ham.

“I’ve always said he’s got a big part to play here. He’s happy and settled, he loves this club, and he’s been the ultimate professional on and off the pitch.”

Murray first joined the south-coast club in 2008 and helped them win the League One title in 2011. He left for arch-rivals Crystal Palace but returned in 2016 as Brighton won promotion to the Premier League.

Murray only needs 14 goals to overtake Tommy Cook as Brighton’s all-time leading scorer,and he will now be hoping to play his part in the club’s final 13 games.

🏆 "The record will be talked about in the press again now. "The club have given me a good opportunity to get there with this new deal – it’s something I’d love to achieve." 💬 @GM_83 #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JWo3lEut6g — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 3, 2020

Brighton have not won any of their last five matches and they face Watford in a six-pointer on Saturday evening.