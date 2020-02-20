Potter expects Blades to provide stiff test

Brighton and Hove Albion

Manager Graham Potter is expecting a tough encounter when his Brighton side travel to Sheffield United this weekend.

The two sides are set to do battle on Saturday afternoon in contrasting form and at opposite ends of the top-flight table.

While the Seagulls have won just one of their past 11 Premier League games to sit 15th in the table, the Blades have won six times during that period and are pushing for a top-four spot.

The Amex Stadium outfit have taken just three points from their last five matches, while Chris Wilder’s side have won three and drawn one.

💬 “Our opposition will be a tough test this weekend – they've achieved a lot and surprised people, but they have a real clarity and spirit. "Credit to them, they'll be hard to play against."#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nhZVKUOM0P — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 20, 2020

The South Yorkshire outfit have defied expectations to reach sixth spot, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with 12 games to go after most pundits tipped them for an immediate return to the Championship.

They have been widely praised for their style of play and work ethic, with Potter adding his voice to the positive comments ahead of what he feels will be a tricky contest.

“Our opposition will be a tough test this weekend,” he told Thursday’s news conference. “They’ve achieved a lot and surprised people, but they have a real clarity and spirit. Credit to them, they’ll be hard to play against.”

While United are battling for a Champions League spot, the south coast club are fighting for survival, with Brighton just four points above the drop zone.

It seems as though basement side Norwich’s race may be run but there are as many as eight clubs still trying to garner the points required to keep them in England’s top division beyond May.

Potter’s charges are among them an the boss says he is still to make a decision as to whether Alexis Mac Allister and fellow midfielder Dale Stephens are fit enough to play some part on Saturday.