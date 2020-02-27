Maupay targeting home derby joy for Seagulls against Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion

Share







Neal Maupay says Brighton have been working hard this week as they look to claim the derby spoils against rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, who joined Brighton from Brentford for £16million last summer, enjoyed his first taste of the M23 derby earlier in the season when he fired the Seagulls ahead in the game at Selhurst Park.

However, Albion nemesis Wilfried Zaha rescued a point for Roy Hodgson’s men with an equaliser just 14 minutes from time as the sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

The return clash takes place on the south coast at lunchtime on Saturday with Graham Potter’s men determined to give their fans the bragging rights and pull further clear of the relegation zone in the process.

Maupay has scored eight league goals so far this season, but his equaliser in last week’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield United was his first since he scored against Palace in December.

Therefore, he is keen to ensure that headed effort against the Blades was no flash in the pan while he also wants to help the side claim three points.

Maupay said: “I scored in front of them [the away fans at Palace] and was really pleased because I know that it’s a big game for our fans and we want to make them proud and happy. It would be massive to win the game on Saturday.

“We’ll look at the Sheffield United match to see what we did well and where we can improve, we’ll work hard this week and be ready on Saturday to get a win.”

Maupay had been consigned to the bench for the recent against West Ham and Watford so he was pleased to respond with a goal at Bramall Lane.

He added: “I know I can do better but I have confidence in my game and know I’m going to score goals. Even the best strikers in the world struggle sometimes so I didn’t worry about it.”