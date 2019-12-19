Mee calls for Burnley to kick on

Ben Mee is backing Burnley to put a run of results together after ending a three-game losing streak against Newcastle.

The Clarets went down 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace and then suffered heavy defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Spurs before grinding out a 1-0 win over Newcastle in the last round of fixtures.

Burnley head to Bournemouth on Saturday and they have a good record against the Cherries. The Turf Moor club did the double over Eddie Howe’s side last season and have won their last two trips to Bournemouth, and Mee is hoping for another positive result this weekend.

“We’ve had a good record there in recent times and we will go there full of confidence from last weekend,” the defender told the club website.

“Getting that win on Saturday was massive for us, just to boost us that little bit more and take us into this busy period of games full of confidence.”

Burnley sit 12th in the Premier League table but they are just five points adrift of Tottenham in fifth spot, with fourth-place Chelsea a further three points better off.

The Clarets travel to Everton on Boxing Day and then face Manchester United on December 28th and Aston Villa on New Year’s Day at home.

Mee is now backing Burnley to pick up some points during the busy festive period as they look to push up the Premier League table.

He added: “I absolutely love it, this time of year, going into these games and playing this amount of matches.

“The atmospheres are always special and it’s something I really enjoy. With so many games, it’s a chance to put points on the board.”

Burnley are likely to be without Kevin Long, Johan Berg Gudmundsson and Charlie Taylor when they take on Bournemouth.