Dyche hoping for quiet January

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is unlikely to allow any of his fringe players leave the club on loan in January.

Burnley boss Dyche has often worked with a relatively small squad since taking charge at Turf Moor in 2012 but he has had a deeper squad this season than in previous years, suggesting he could allow some of the players on the periphery of the first team to leave.

Czech Republic forward Matej Vydra has only made five Premier League appearances this term, all which have been from the bench, while defender Ben Gibson has just one PL outing to his name.

It was thought both players could be shipped out on loan in January to get some playing time but, when quizzed about potential exits, Dyche ruled out any departures.

“We are not at this stage thinking of anyone going out because we carry a small squad,” he said. “There are people that want football, of course, and if a situation arises where it is right for us then we try and be fair to the players where we can but equally the bigger picture is to perform in the Premier League and keep that going.

“We do need everyone, and recently has shown that with six key injuries as that is a lot for us to carry and that did stretch us to the bare minimum. It is a tricky balance to give people what they want and what we need.

As to whether Burnley will bring in any new recruits, Dyche was non-committal, saying he is yet to find out how much money he has spent and whether the club would be able to get any potential targets they are looking at.

One issue to be resolved is the future of Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, whose loan runs out on January 6. The 29-year-old has only made two appearances for Burnley, either side of an injury sustained in an incident outside a nightclub.

The midfielder could come into the thinking for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth with Ashley Westwood again struggling with a groin problem and striker Chris Wood a doubt because of an Achilles issue.