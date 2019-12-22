Dyche hits back after Clarets sink Cherries

Sean Dyche has defended Burnley’s physical approach after they grabbed a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in a bad-tempered affair on the south coast.

Speaking directly after the game, the Clarets’ boss claims he is “confused” by what football fans expect fouls for after his side snatched all three points.

Clarets substitute Jay Rodriguez settled a dismal Premier League contest in the 89th minute with the game’s only attempt on target.

A tetchy afternoon on the rain-soaked south coast was littered with free-kicks and bookings, while Burnley striker Ashley Barnes and Cherries midfielder Phillip Billing were both fortunate to escape red cards.

Unimpressed home supporters repeatedly vented their displeasure at the visitors’ direct and physical approach, chanting ‘boring, boring Burnley’ and ‘how do you watch this every week?’, before the late sucker-punch condemned them to a third consecutive home defeat.

Dyche, who was once again critical of perceived diving, had no real issue with any of the contentious challenges and felt a lot of decisions made by referee Martin Atkinson were soft.

“I’m always a bit confused with what the masses want now,” said Dyche.”It would have driven me mad people diving all over the place – it drives me mad now – but as a fan, I don’t want to watch it.

“But I don’t mind a tackle, I don’t mind a challenge. Maybe it’s me, maybe it’s a thing of society. If you get touched now, it’s like everyone’s dead, everyone’s properly dead. I just find that peculiar, I don’t know where that’s all at.”

Barnes avoided a card after a reckless high boot in the seventh minute left Cherries captain Simon Francis wearing a bandage and later requiring stitches.

Billing then faced an anxious wait as VAR analysed footage of him swinging an arm into Barnes before a second-half corner. Dyche said there was no malice intended from Barnes, but says that Billing was lucky to stay on the pitch.

Burnley’s win moves them to 10th, while Bournemouth remain 14th, four points above the relegation zone.