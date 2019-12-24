Everton v Burnley team news

Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed Johann Berg Gudmundsson could return to the Burnley squad against Everton on Boxing Day.

The winger has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Iceland in October, but is now closing in on a return to fitness and could face the Toffees at Goodison Park.

He played 90 minutes for the club’s Under-23 side on Saturday and has come through the match unscathed, after playing for an hour in a behind-closed-doors game last week.

Clarets boss Dyche believes Gudmundsson’s return would be a huge boost as he can make a big impact in the second half of the season.

https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1209222648040837121

“I certainly would like to think he will get involved in the squad but whether he is in literally, he will certainly be with us,” said Dyche at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“He has looked sharp in training and I spoke to him and he said he felt great. One of our staff went down to watch him and said he looked, good, fit and well.”

Burnley will be Everton’s first opponents since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the club’s new manager.

The 60-year-old Italian is one of the most decorated managers currently working, having won titles in England, Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

While Dyche respects Ancelotti’s achievements, he does wonder how much of an impact he will be able to make in such a short space of time ahead of facing his team.

Dyche will be without the suspended Jeff Hendrick at Goodison Park after the midfielder received his fifth yellow card of the season during the win at Bournemouth. Aaron Lennon missed training on Monday due to illness but it is hoped he will be fit in time for Boxing Day.

For Everton Alex Iwobi has been ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury, while Morgan Schneiderlin is missing with a calf injury, but could be ready to face Newcastle on Saturday.

Theo Walcott is not expected back until mid-January as he battles back from a calf problem.