Burnley v Manchester United Team News

Burnley

Sean Dyche could ring the changes for Burnley as they prepare to host Manchester United on Saturday.

The Clarets went down 1-0 at Everton on Boxing Day to hand Carlo Ancelotti his first win as Toffees manager.

Dyche had to make one enforced change for the match with Jeff Hendrick serving a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Robbie Brady replaced him on the right side of midfield but Dyche may opt for the more conservative Hendrick to play in that position against the Red Devils.

Ashley Barnes also be handed a recall after being left out in favour of Jay Rodriguez on Boxing Day.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also pushing for a start with the busy Christmas schedule in full flow.

The Icelandic winger had been out of action for over two months before making his comeback as a substitute on Boxing Day.

Manchester United arrive into the match with big concerns over the fitness of midfielder Scott McTominay.

He was replaced at half time in their 4-1 win against Newcastle on Thursday and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Scotland international may have damaged knee ligaments.

He is almost certain to miss out meaning Paul Pogba could make his first start for United since the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the end of September.

The French World Cup winner has been out with an ankle injury but made promising cameos against both Watford and Newcastle in the past week.

Mason Greenwood will hope to keep his place in the line up after scoring a cracking goal against the Magpies but Dan James is pushing for a recall to the side after being rested.

Luke Shaw may also be given the afternoon off, given his history with muscle injuries, so Ashley Young or Brandon Williams could slot in a left-back.

United could potentially climb up to fifth in the table with a win if results go in their favour while Burnley will aim to lift themselves back into the top half of the table.