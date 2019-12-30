Burnley head into 2020 with positivity – Dyche

Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes they are on a positive path as they look to build on solid foundations in 2020.

The calendar year came to a close for Burnley with a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Gallery: Burnley v Manchester United https://t.co/S5v7T8RQir — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 28, 2019

They will start 2020 sitting 13th, six points clear of relegation, and have the opportunity to widen that gap when they host Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

Back-to-back defeats to United and Everton, both without any goals scored, have taken the gloss off what was a positive 2019.

Burnley bounced back from a poor start to 2018-19 to comfortably survive courtesy of their exploits in the second half of the campaign.

Dyche is reluctant to spend too much time focussing on their last two results and believes it’s important to take 2019 as a whole into consideration.

The former Watford boss is confident that they have taken huge strides forward but wants to ensure that continues throughout 2020.

Dyche told Burnley’s official website: “We have got to look at the bigger picture sometimes. Have we moved forward? Yes, we have. Now we have more work to do but that’s the standard thing in the Premier League. You can’t switch off.”

Villa’s 3-0 loss to 10-man Watford suggests it should be a routine start to 2020 for Burnley when they clash on January 1.

However, Dyche is refusing to take anything for granted and expects Villa to come out fighting as they look to get their season back on track.

He added: “Villa have had a tricky spell and they will want to respond. But we know what we do and we want to perform back here at the Turf.”

Burnley haven’t won a home league meeting against Villa since 1966 and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in September.