Dyche delighted by Burnley duo’s connection up front

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says it is great to see Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra build an 'excellent connection' in recent weeks.

The duo were in inspired form on Saturday as the Clarets beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Turf Moor.

Both men got their names on the scoresheet before Dwight McNeil grabbed a third in a game that was spoiled by VAR. Bournemouth claim they had two perfectly good goals ruled out in Lancashire, but Burnley proved too much in the end.

Saturday’s win moved the Clarets into 10th, putting them very much in the race for European qualification this season, with fifth-placed Manchester United only four points ahead of them.

Burnley have put themselves in contention for the Europa League by winning three of their last four matches and all while coping without regular front two Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

Wood missed Saturday’s win with a thigh injury sustained the week before at Southampton, while Barnes hasn’t played since 1st January due to a groin issue.

Both of them could return in time for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United, but Dyche may stick with Rodriguez and Vydra after their heroics last weekend.

Dyche says both men deserve praise for their patience and has indicated he’s reluctant to change a winning side.

He told the Burnley Express: “When you play two up front, for me, you can’t play them as individuals. They have got to connect. If not I wouldn’t play two up front. They have to understand how they can affect the opposition.

“I thought some of their link play second half was excellent, I always think when two centre forwards are linking together, it’s a very powerful thing, it’s hard to play against, when they literally link.

“Their connection was excellent. Some of their clever play and awareness of each other I was really pleased with.”

Wood remains Burnley’s top scorer with 10 goals in 24 matches, with Barnes hot on his heels with six in 19.