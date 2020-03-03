Dyche tips up five Clarets stars for England recognition

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has tipped up five of his first-team squad for international inclusion as boss Gareth Southgate considers his next England squad.

Southgate is busy preparing for the European Championships in the summer and he has very few chances left to look to at any new options for his squad but Dyche has pushed the cause of five of his stars.

The Three Lions boss was in the stands when Burnley fought out a goalless draw with Newcastle at the weekend and Dyche has claimed a number of his players have done enough to get the nod, although he is realistic as to how many may make the grade.

Keeper Nick Pope looks to be a certainty to be in the squad for the summer but Dyche has also highlighted the efforts of Charlie Taylor, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee as players who could figure in the national manager’s thinking.

Dwight McNeil has trained with the senior squad and is working his way into the manager’s thinking but is unlikely to get the nod this time around and is more than likely going to be part of the under-21 group.

Taylor, who has been linked with a move to Leicester in the summer to replace his England rival Ben Chilwell, is pushing for a call up although Dyche is unclear whether he is in the frame or not.

Asked about Taylor’s chances, Dyche said: “I think he should be in the background of some of the players who are out there I feel.

“I think Dwight McNeil should at least be around the thinking, not necessarily in the squad or starting but in the thinking. Tarky is a definite for me and Ben would be another one but I think he (Southgate) is looking beyond that now.

“Popey, well 11 clean sheets isn’t a bad marker when you are playing for a side like Burnley in the Premier League. I think that is top (individually) in the division so I think that is a fair marker of him and the team.”