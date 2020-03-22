Top duo tracking Burnley strike ace Wood

Burnley

Share







Burnley could be facing a battle to keep striker Chris Wood as a host of top clubs throughout Europe start to show an interest.

The 28-year-old has impressed for the Clarets since they snapped him up from Leeds United, scoring 31 goals in total and proving he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League.

Wood has 11 goals to his name this season, one of a few players to hit double figures, and it has led to one or two admiring glances from elsewhere.

Manchester United have put a new striker high on their wanted list this summer after never really replacing powerhouse Romelu Lukaku and Wood has been mentioned as an option.

Standing at well over 6ft and possessing plenty of physical strength, he is viewed as the perfect targetman to play alongside another striker, which has done well at Turf Moor.

Chris Wood is reportedly going to Arsenal if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the club. That's what the papers are saying. The latest transfer gossip ➡ https://t.co/YqArlx6u6I#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/gJeokBfjko — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 21, 2020

His partnership alongside Ashley Barnes has been productive and Burnley would be very reluctant to let him go.

However, they could be about to receive an offer they cannot refuse as Arsenal have also now been heavily linked in the Sunday newspapers.

The Gunners are facing up to the prospect of losing star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the window opens, and Wood is being touted as a possible replacement for the Gabon international at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette is also being linked with a move away and Arsenal clearly have their eye on Wood, who would no doubt jump at the chance to join a club like the Gunners or United.

There is also a chance of a move abroad as Italian giants Inter Milan and Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid are also keeping an eye on developments.

Burnley will fight to keep hold but their resolve looks sure to be tested when the transfer window does eventually open.