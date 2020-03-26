McNeil leading the way as Burnley offer support

Burnley

Burnley's Dwight McNeil is the latest Premier League star to offer support to those in need during the coronavirus outbreak with the club also doing their bit.

Winger McNeil, who has been an ever-present for Burnley in the top flight this season, confirmed on social media that he has made a financial donation to the National Emergencies Trust (NET) and he has urged others to follow suit if they can.

“In difficult times let’s unite and support local charities and communities who need our help the most right now,” McNeil wrote on Instagram.

“I am donating to the National Emergencies Trust as part of the #FootballUnited campaign. Please visit the link in my bio and do the same if you can. Thank you.”

McNeil’s act of generosity comes off the back of Burnley confirming they will continue to pay all matchday and non-matchday casual workers during football’s enforced shutdown, as well as members of staff that work in their community programmes.

The Premier League season is not scheduled to resume until April 30 at the earliest because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our overriding priority is to look after the wellbeing of our staff and their families during this testing time,” Clarets chief executive Neil Hart confirmed in a statement.

The Clarets are not the only club that have pledged support to those in need during the pandemic, with Bournemouth and Brighton having promised to donate 1,000 tickets to NHS workers once the football season resumes.

Burnley currently sit 10th in the Premier League standings and are still in contention to qualify for Europe following a seven-match unbeaten run in the top-flight that stretches back to the middle of January and includes games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.