Loftus-Cheek closing in on Chelsea comeback

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was spotted back out on the training pitches on Tuesday and says he hopes to make his return to action for Chelsea very soon.

The 23-year-old has been on the sidelines since May after rupturing his Achilles tendon in a friendly contest ahead of the Blues’ Europa League final victory over Arsenal.

The injury has meant Loftus-Cheek has yet to feature for new boss Frank Lampard but he could be about to give the Stamford Bridge chief a welcome boost.

Having seen his recovery delayed by a couple of minor setbacks, the Chelsea academy graduate finally appears to be coming towards the end of his rehabilitation.

Loftus-Cheek posted on his Instagram stories a video of himself out on the pitches at Chelsea’s Cobham training facility, taking part in some light drills away from the rest of the squad.

The midfielder feels he could be available to Lampard as early as January and is glad to be finally coming to the end of his seven-month recovery process.

“It’s alright, it’s been a long journey,” he told Copa90. “Since I done it I’m just grinding it out and I’ve had a few setbacks which is normal when you’ve had a big injury.

Regarding when he could be back playing for Chelsea again, Loftus-Cheek added: “If everything goes well, I’d say just over a month.”

The return of Loftus-Cheek will be a welcome sight to Lampard as he weighs up his midfield options heading into the January transfer window.

The Blues have suffered from a lack of creativity in recent matches, failing to break down Bournemouth last weekend as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat, but the England midfielder could provide the Londoners with a spark when he is fit.

The former Crystal Palace loanee scored 10 goals and registered five assists in 40 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season as he finally got a sustained run in the senior team.