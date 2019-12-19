Mount outlines goalscoring target

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has set himself the challenge of reaching double figures in terms of goalscoring this season.

The England midfielder has been a star of Chelsea’s season so far as Frank Lampard’s youthful-looking squad currently lie fourth in the Premier League table.

With Chelsea’s transfer ban in place over the summer, Lampard was forced to use his younger players and Mount has profited from that.

He has been a virtual ever-present for the Blues this season, playing 25 times across all competitions.

His goalscoring credentials have been on show with the midfielder netting five times and his form has propelled him to the attention of England head coach Gareth Southgate.

The 20-year-old made his Three Lions debut in their 4-0 victory over Bulgaria at Wembley in September and has gone on to earn six caps this season.

Mount has been described as a creative and goalscoring midfielder and the Portsmouth-born payer says he is aiming to score at least 10 goals by the end of the season.

“I always set a target of 10 goals too – double figures – no matter who it’s with,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

“I achieved that last season and the year before, so hopefully I can do that this time as well. If you’re stepping up a level, then you’ve got to go to that level with your performances as well.”

Mount was a key player for Lampard at Derby County last season in the Championship as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

He netted 11 goals across 44 games for the Rams as they ended up losing the Championship play-off final 2-1 against Aston Villa.

The season before he was farmed out on loan to Chelsea’ Dutch feeder club Vitesse Arnhem, where he enjoyed an outstanding goalscoring season.

With the Eredivisie side, Mount scored 14 goals in 39 games in all competitions during his first year of senior club football.

His next potential goalscoring assignment will come on Sunday as Chelsea travel to north London to face Tottenham.