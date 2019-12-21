Lampard wants to be Mourinho’s equal

Chelsea

Share







Frank Lampard insists he will not be calling Jose Mourinho "boss" when he takes his Chelsea side to Tottenham for Sunday's London derby.

Chelsea chief Lampard revealed he still refers to the bulk of his former managers as boss out of respect, but conceded he cannot use that term for his Tottenham counterpart when they meet on Sunday in the eagerly awaited clash.

Former England midfielder Lampard explained he still holds his former Chelsea manager in the highest regard, but must treat the Portuguese as both equal and rival this weekend as the two sides go head to head in the battle for a top four spot.

Lampard won two Premier League titles under Mourinho’s Chelsea tutelage and now the duo will square up amid derby intensity at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, although it is not the first time they have met in the dugout.

It was Lampard who took his Derby County side to face Mourinho’s Manchester United last season and now the pair will meet again this weekend.

“It would be strange to call him boss now,” Lampard said. “Now I am an ex-player, on this side of the fence, I won’t be calling him boss.

“But that doesn’t take away from the respect I have for him. And it’s not the me and Jose show. It’s a game against Tottenham.

“I want to beat him. I respect him and know what a top manager he is. He wants to beat me because he used to manage Chelsea, he used to manage me, and now he’s managing Tottenham and wants to beat us.”

Mourinho won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups across two spells as Chelsea boss.

Frank Lampard on facing Jose Mourinho: 🗣"I'm not a Jose clone.” pic.twitter.com/DcGhROwxaX — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) December 20, 2019

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United boss knew Blues supporters would not look kindly on his Spurs switch, and Lampard knows the fans could voice discontent this weekend.

Asked if he expects Chelsea fans to make their point to Mourinho, Lampard said: “If you go to the fiercest rivals, the fans will give the answer. That doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten the history or don’t respect it.”