Mount has incredible potential – Kante

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante says team-mate Mason Mount has all the qualities to keep playing at the highest level.

The England midfielder was one of the outstanding performers on Sunday as Chelsea comfortably beat Tottenham 2-0 away to solidify their top-four position.

A brace from Willian in the first half was enough for Frank Lampard to defeat his former boss Jose Mourinho, in a game that was unfortunately marred by accusations of racism from Tottenham supporters directed at Blues defender Antonio Rudiger.

Willian netted the first after curling in a lovely effort following a short corner routine.

Then, the Brazilian doubled the advantage before half time from the spot after VAR punished Paulo Gazzaniga for a crazy challenge on Marcos Alonso as he rushed off his goal line.

Following the sending off of Spurs’ Son Heung-min, Chelsea were able to coast to victory in the second half as they limited Tottenham to very few opportunities throughout.

Mount’s performance stood out as he was able to provide a link between midfield and attack.

He has shone this season in Lampard’s youthful side and has scored five goals in 26 appearances.

Kante is clearly a fan and the French World Cup winner believes Mount has all the attributes necessary to become a very good player.

“Out of all the Chelsea players, one player who has the biggest potential is, Mason Mount,” he told Canale Plus.

“His combination play, his shooting technique, passing technique. How he sees the game. He could become a very good player.”

Mount has benefited from Chelsea’s transfer ban this season and has been involved in nearly all their games so far this term.

That comes after working with Lampard last season while at Derby County, where he scored 11 goals in 44 appearances.

Chelsea will hope to carry the momentum from the Tottenham game into Boxing Day as they host Southampton at Stamford Bridge.