Mourinho hits out at Rudiger as Son sees red

Jose Mourinho has blasted Antonio Rudiger for his role in Son Heung-min's red card during Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs lost 2-0 following two first-half Willian goals, including a penalty that was given after another VAR review, but it was the antics of Rudiger that really got under the skin of the Spurs head coach.

Mourinho insisted Son should not have been sent off, despite the South Korea forward kicking out at Rudiger after being fouled by the Germany international.

The Portuguese also felt the second-half flashpoint should not have been subject to a VAR check and questioned Rudiger’s response to being kicked, with the centre-back falling down clutching his stomach.

Mourinho was far from happy with the German and sarcastically suggested he had gone to hospital to have scans on broken ribs because the situation was that ‘violent’.

“In some countries like mine for example with our culture we used to say ‘clever player’,” Mourinho said. “But in this country, and one of the reasons why I fell in love with this country in 2004, is because we don’t call them clever. We call them other things, that I refuse to call him.”

Mourinho risked further wrath from his former club when claiming Chelsea manager Frank Lampard borrowed ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte’s favoured 3-4-3 formation, with Marcos Alonso recalled for the first time since November 5.

Chelsea ended a run of one win in five league matches with the victory, but Mourinho remained unimpressed.

“The goals are from a short corner with a big mistake, and we know how to defend short corners. And then we conceded a penalty. So the goals came from mistakes.”

Lampard visibly baulked at Mourinho’s suggestion he copied Conte’s system, but maintained he still holds the greatest respect for his ex-Stamford Bridge manager.

Asked if he had borrowed Conte’s old blueprint, Lampard said: “No, that didn’t factor at all.”