Chelsea v Southampton Team News

Chelsea

Share







Chelsea will check on the fitness of captain Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of the visit of Southampton on Boxing Day.

The Spaniard played 80 minutes of Chelsea’ impressive 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and will be assessed by the club’s medical team after limping off.

Azpilicueta was replaced by young academy graduate Reece James, who is likely to come straight into the fold if he fails a fitness test.

Boss Frank Lampard admitted there were a number of “bumps and bruises” to come from the Spurs game, which helped solidify their place in the top four going into Christmas.

However, the physical contest is not expected to keep too many players out of action as the Blues try and aim to close the gap to Manchester City and Leicester.

Croatian Mateo Kovavic will be unavailable for the match after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season on Sunday.

Fellow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still unavailable to return following a long-term heel injury.

He has stepped up his recovery in recent times but is still not ready to return to the fold after being out for seven months.

An early Christmas Eve press conference for the boss today, with updates on @CesarAzpi's injury as well as his thoughts on the busy festive period… #CHESOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 24, 2019

Southampton travel to Stamford Bridge on the back of a crucial 3-1 victory away at Aston Villa.

Moussa Djenepo will be monitored after the Malian winger missed the Villa game due to a hamstring problem.

Shane Long is also a doubt with a knee injury after he was withdrawn late on in Saturday’s clash.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping defender Kevin Danso and winger Sofiane Boufal will recover from illness and a toe injury respectively, though Yan Valery will not feature until the Christmas period is over as he is struggling with a virus.

Chelsea will hope to keep up their fine run of form against the Saints on Thursday after winning seven of their last eight meetings.

The last time the result went in favour of the south coast outfit was in October 2015 when Steven Davis, Sadio Mane, and Graziano Pelle helped them to record a 3-1 win.