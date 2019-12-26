Boxing Day festive classics

There is arguably no greater day in the football calendar than Boxing Day and the Premier League has served up some festive crackers in the past.

Charlton 4-2 Chelsea – 2003

The early 2000s regularly saw Charlton challenge in the upper reaches of the division and they were in their pomp under Alan Curbishley during the 2003-04 season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were embarking on their first season under the ownership of Roman Abramovich and it was a difficult afternoon at The Valley for Claudio Ranieri’s side, as they fell behind after 42 seconds thanks to a Hermann Hreidarsson goal.

John Terry drew Chelsea level just 10 minutes later before strikes from Matt Holland, Jonatan Johansson and Jason Euell moved the Addicks into an unassailable lead. Eidur Gudjohnsen restored a bit of respectability to the scoreline for the visitors late on.

Chelsea went on to finish second behind ‘Invincibles’ Arsenal, while Charlton achieved their highest finish in the Premier League, as they ended the season seventh.

Chelsea 4-4 Aston Villa – 2007

Chelsea were also involved in the highest-scoring Premier League match to take place on Boxing Day, as they shared eight goals with Aston Villa in a game that also yielded three red cards.

A Shaun Maloney brace raced Villa into a surprise 2-0 lead before Zat Knight’s red card swung the game in Chelsea’s favour, with Andriy Shevchenko striking twice to draw the hosts level.

Alex then put the Blues in front for the first time in the game but Martin Laursen quickly responded for Villa.

Ricardo Carvalho was then dismissed for Chelsea but the hosts looked like they had won the game when Michael Ballack restored their advantage with two minutes remaining.

However, there was one last twist, as Blues defender Ashley Cole was sent off for handling on the line and Gareth Barry converted the subsequent stoppage-time penalty to salvage Villa a point.

Manchester City 5-1 Hull – 2008

This match is remembered for then Hull boss Phil Brown handing a very public dressing down to his players in front of the visiting supporters at half-time.

By this point, the Tigers were already suffering from a very obvious Christmas Day hangover, with braces from Felipe Caicedo and Robinho firing City into a 4-0 lead.

Brown’s unorthodox half-time teamtalk did work to a degree, as the second half ended 1-1, with Hull forward Craig Fagan striking two minutes before Stephen Ireland added a fifth for City.

Hull did win the battle come the end of the season, as they avoided relegation by a single point, while City, who were at the beginning of their rise to the top of the English game, finished in 10th place.

Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham – 2017

The most recent Boxing day cracker came two years ago at the Vitality Stadium when Bournemouth and West Ham shared six goals.

Defender James Collins put the Hammers 1-0 up inside seven minutes but with less than 10 minutes left to play Bournemouth had turned the game on its head through Nathan Ake and Dan Gosling.

However, Marko Arnautovic took the game by the scruff of the neck from there, notching on 81 and 89 minutes to put West Ham 3-2 up. There was still time for one last twist, as Callum Wilson levelled for the Cherries in stoppage time. Bournemouth ended the season in 12th, a place and two points above West Ham.