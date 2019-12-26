Lampard still hoping for Willian deal

Frank Lampard is hoping the Chelsea board can secure the future of Willian as he believes the Brazilian can get even better.

Willian bagged a stunning double in Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League derby win at Tottenham, to manager Lampard’s delight, but there is still a question mark over how long he will remain at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been clear for some time in his desire to stay in west London beyond the end of the campaign.

Lampard insists Chelsea’s board will handle the contract negotiations, but reiterated how impressed he has been with Willian’s role this term.

“He’s in talks with the club, he speaks with the club on the money side of it,” said Lampard.

“All his team-mates love him, he’s a low-maintenance player to have in the squad; so yes I am really happy with him. He’s great for me, especially when he plays like he did the other day; it was an incredible performance.”

Chelsea host Southampton on Boxing Day intent on hitting back to form on home soil, following their surprise 1-0 loss to Bournemouth that preceded the hugely-impressive win over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

Lampard arrived at Chelsea from Derby in the summer keen to work so closely with the talented wide man Willian.

Now he has bedded into his role as Stamford Bridge chief, Lampard believes the Brazilian can continue to push on to even greater heights.

Lampard has shown the player a bit of tender loving care and believes it is paying off.

“My feeling at the start of the season was to tell him how much I feel about him and how I see him; get him fit, get him working off the ball because I know he can,” he added. “And the rest in terms of what he does on the ball I can kind of let him do that, because he has this incredible ability to burst away from people.”