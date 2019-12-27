Lampard backs Hudson-Odoi to hit form

Frank Lampard has pledged to give Callum Hudson-Odoi time to hit back to top form after the England forward struggled in the Boxing Day loss to Southampton.

England international Hudson-Odoi was handed just his third Premier League start of the season in the 2-0 home defeat to Southampton on Thursday but he failed to impress Lampard, who replaced the winger with Christian Pulisic in the 67th minute.

The 19-year-old, who signed a new contract in September until the summer of 2024, still appears to be shaking off the ring rust after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in April and fans will need to be patient as he attempts to rediscover his best form.

Hudson-Odoi lost possession in the build-up to Michael Obafemi’s opener against the Saints, who condemned Chelsea to consecutive home league defeats for the first time since 2011, but the Englishman retains his manager’s full support.

“I thought he put in a lot of effort; he was trying things and making runs,” Lampard said. “It wasn’t quite coming off for him in the first half, and overall in fact.

“He’s coming off the back of a big injury and this is certainly a period where we have to stick with him through that.”

Defeat to Southampton has left the Blues fourth in the standings, a finish that would be good enough to secure Champions League football for next season, but Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 comeback win at home to Brighton on Thursday has seen them close the gap to Lampard’s men to three points.

Chelsea return to action on Sunday when they make the trip to the Emirates to take on Arsenal, who drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Boxing Day in the club’s first game under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Hudson-Odoi, who is being tipped to be included in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad, is expected to be dropped to the bench for the clash, with compatriot Mason Mount or USA international Pulisic the two likeliest contenders to come into the starting XI.