Lampard hints at January transfer action

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hinted he could be ready to move into the transfer market as his side’s stuttering home form continued.

Chelsea slipped to consecutive home Premier League defeats for the first time in eight years with the 2-0 loss to Southampton on Boxing Day.

Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond struck to sink the Blues, who suffered their sixth loss in 15 Stamford Bridge matches in all competitions this term.

Chelsea can make January additions after their FIFA transfer ban was lifted on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and manager Lampard has conceded bolstering his squad remains in his thoughts.

Lampard has placed a lot of faith in his current squad and in particular the young players, but maybe there are now one or two signs that they need a helping hand.

Asked if frustrating losses like the Saints defeat would nudge him closer towards the January transfer market, Lampard said: “I learn about the players, particularly in games like that I suppose.

“Games that turn out to be difficult are a test of character as much as they are quality. They are a test of both.”

Not since successive losses to Arsenal and Liverpool in October and November 2011 had Chelsea tasted back-to-back Premier League defeats at Stamford Bridge.

Willian’s double handed Chelsea a stunning derby win at Spurs on Sunday, with Lampard getting the better of his former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea had slumped to a 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth before seeing off Spurs however and Lampard admitted the defeat by Southampton pushed his side back to square one.

It will now be interesting to see if Lampard does move into the transfer market when the window opens. He is said to have a large transfer budget and there are some top names, including the likes of Jadon Sancho, being linked with a move to the club.