Lampard admits Blues got lucky with Gunners win

Frank Lampard admits Jorginho was lucky to stay on the field as Chelsea fought back to win 2-1 at Arsenal.

The Blues boss says they rode their luck and accepted Jorginho could easily have been sent off before tapping in the goal that turned the Emirates Stadium clash on its head.

Tammy Abraham’s 12th league goal of the term sealed the Blues’ win, after Bernd Leno had missed a free-kick to allow Jorginho to tap into an empty net.

Lampard hailed his men for battling back following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener, but conceded Jorginho could easily have been dismissed for pulling back Matteo Guendouzi.

“It certainly could have been a second yellow,” said Lampard. “In a London derby a lot of challenges like that. So we might have struck a bit of luck with that, but I don’t think it was that clear cut.

“Jorginho was the big catalyst for the change, winning second balls, showing that character.”

Arsenal tore into a disorganised Chelsea from the off, with an unmarked Aubameyang nodding home from a corner to hand the hosts a deserved lead.

Blues boss Lampard ditched the 3-4-3 formation just past the half-hour mark, though, withdrawing the struggling Emerson Palmieri and switching to 4-3-3.

The decisive switch eventually turned the game, with Jorginho proving pivotal to that reversal of fortunes.

Lampard insisted it was a change in mentality rather than tactics that helped Chelsea turn the tables on the Gunners, however, praising his players for eventually finding their bite.

Meanwhile, new Arsenal boss Arteta believes Jorginho should have been dismissed for a second yellow card, but insisted the Gunners only have themselves to blame for defeat.

Arsenal have now lost four consecutive home matches in all competitions for the first time in 60 years.

Asked whether Jorginho should have been sent off, Arteta said: “I think that’s up to the referee but for me it’s very clear. That’s it.”