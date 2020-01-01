Lampard jumps to defence of under-fire Blues star

Frank Lampard wants to shield Callum Hudson-Odoi from social media criticism to help the England forward rediscover top form at Chelsea.

Teen star Hudson-Odoi struggled in Chelsea’s 2-0 home loss to Southampton on Boxing Day, in his first start since October.

The 19-year-old was trolled on social media in the wake of that lacklustre loss, but put in a brighter cameo in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Arsenal.

And now Blues boss Lampard has pledged to help Hudson-Odoi shake off the outside criticism and graft his way back to his best.

“I think it’s a lot at 19 to say with one performance you must produce instantly or you’ll get social media criticism, and I’ll certainly protect him against that,” said Lampard. “Little snippets like at Arsenal, coming on and looking bright and going by people, he can do all that.

“He does need to show more but he absolutely will do and we’re right behind him.”

Lampard says the player has to develop a thick skin to deal with the critics on social media, but he is very happy with him and that should be all that matters, not what the trolls on twitter think.

The Chelsea boss has admitted he still has a lot of work to do, and there is more to the game than just going by people, but he will work with him on the training ground.

Last term Bayern Munich pressed hard to prise Hudson-Odoi away from Stamford Bridge before the Blues academy product eventually signed a long-term deal to stay in west London.

Asked if the hype around a possible switch to Germany could be causing Hudson-Odoi problems now, Lampard said he was not sure, but it is time to put all that to bed, knuckle down and produce the goods consistently.

The player recently penned a new long-term contract so certainly has plenty of time on his side to get it right.