Chelsea sign teenager Fiabema and left-back could be on way

Chelsea have made their first signing of the January transfer window with the addition of teenage Norwegian attacker Bryan Fiabema from Tromso.

The Norwegian under-16 international signed a three-and-a-half-year contract on Friday morning at the Blues’ Cobham training ground after impressing during a trial in December.

The agreement turns into a professional contract as soon as Fiabema turns 17 on February 16.

He becomes Chelsea’s first signing since the summer when a £40million deal to bring Mateo Kovacic in permanently from Real Madrid was allowed, despite the club officially being under a transfer ban.

Chelsea had been banned for two transfer windows because of past rule breaches when signing players under the age of 18 from overseas, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport halved the punishment after an appeal.

Fiabema was present at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon when Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League and was introduced to manager Frank Lampard and the entire first team in the dressing room after the game.

According to Norwegian newspaper VG, the 16-year-old will initially train and play with the club’s under-18 and Under-23 teams.

He will also feature for the under-19 side in the Uefa Youth League.

Tromso will receive £860,000 in compensation from Chelsea and could also benefit from what is being described by VG as a large resale percentage.

Fiabema, who has some Nigerian heritage, made only one senior appearance for Tromso but has been a fixture in Norway’s Under-16 national team and has scored six goals in 15 youth international matches.

Reports in Norway last week stated that he could soon by joined at Stamford Bridge by Lillestrom’s talented teenage left-back Josef Baccay.

Romerikes Blad reported on Thursday that the 18-year-old, who is affiliated with the same agent as Fiabema and Calum Hudson-Odoi, is set to join the Blues.

VG claims Chelsea initially wanted to have a look at the Norwegian Under-18 international, but states ‘there is reason to believe that a transition is in the cards’ for the player who made six top-flight appearances for Lillestrom last season.