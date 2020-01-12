Lampard impressed with the real Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea

Share







Frank Lampard believes Chelsea saw the real Callum Hudson-Odoi in Chelsea's 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley.

Hudson-Odoi has been tipped to be a star of the future and Bayern Munich’s pursuit of the player shows just how highly-rated he is, not just by Chelsea, but by clubs throughout Europe.

But it has not all been easy. The 19-year-old tore his Achilles tendon against Burnley in April and suffered social media criticism for a below-par showing in Chelsea’s 2-0 Boxing Day loss to Southampton.

However he caught the eye on Saturday as he slid home his maiden Premier League goal as Chelsea swept past the Clarets for a stylish and much-needed win following some sluggish showings at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had suffered successive home league losses, but boss Lampard was impressed with his side’s performance and that of Hudson-Odoi in particular.

Lampard has stood by the youngster throughout the criticism he has received and believes everyone in the stadium on Saturday afternoon will have seen just what he is capable of.

“His overall performance was an absolute statement for Callum of what he needs to do,” Lampard said. “That was the real Callum Hudson-Odoi and what he can be, and there’s obviously more to come.

“But I thought his goal was brilliant for him and if he can carry on doing that, then that’s a serious player we have in Callum.”

Successive home league losses to Bournemouth and Southampton had left manager Lampard admitting the Blues fans had a right to lament his side’s Stamford Bridge performances.

And just when the Blues needed a morale-boosting victory Lampard’s men delivered, with Jorginho converting a penalty, Tammy Abraham heading his 13th league goal of the term and Hudson-Odoi also netting.

Lampard admitted Chelsea set the standard for their home performances in a comfortable and fluent victory.

“It was just what was needed in terms of performance and result,” he added.