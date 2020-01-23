Moses departs Chelsea for Inter Milan

Inter Milan have signed Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season with the option of a permanent transfer.

The Nigeria international had been on loan at Fenerbahce, having joined the Turkish outfit last January on an 18-month deal, but his time there has been cut short to allow him to link up with the Nerazzurri.

Inter are managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Moses enjoyed his best spell at Stamford Bridge while the Italian was in charge, winning the Premier League in the 2016-17 season and the FA Cup the following year.

Moses managed five goals in 21 games for Fener in Turkey but hasn’t played since November due to injury.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea from Wigan in 2012 and managed 18 goals in 128 appearances for the club in total, while he also spent time on loan at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen to strengthen his own options this month as the Blues continue to push for a top four spot.

Lampard is believed to be eager to sign a new goalkeeper to put pressure on current number one Kepa Arrizabalaga but the top priority is a new goalscorer.

The Chelsea manager had indicated he would be happy to go through the January window without making any new signings but has since changed his stance and a striker is top of the agenda.

Chelsea have been linked with a host of attackers in recent days, with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig’s Germany international Timo Werner among those under consideration, although Leipzig have made it clear the latter is not for sale this month.