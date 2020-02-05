Jorginho agent fuels summer Juve move talk

Jorginho's agent has opened the door for a possible reunion with Maurizio Sarri for the Chelsea midfielder at Juventus.

The 28-year-old has often been linked with a return to Italy even though he continues to play a key role as a defensive midfielder for the Blues under current boss Frank Lampard.

Jorginho, who moved to Stamford Bridge in a £58million deal from Napoli in summer 2018, is believed to be a target for Sarri at Juve after he first brought him to London.

It appears the Italy international is a favourite of Sarri after working together at the Partenopei and reports suggest the pair could be reunited next season.

Jorginho is under contract at Chelsea until 2023 so it would take a big offer from Juve to prise him away but his agent, Joao Santos, has refused to rule out a move to the Turin giants and expects offers for his client when the transfer window reopens.

When asked about the possibility of a summer transfer to the Serie A champions, Santos told Tuttomercatoweb: “Why not? His goal is the Europeans (Euro 2020) with the national team. There are many expectations I am sure that some important proposals will come, which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea.”

Jorginho has made 23 Premier League appearances so far this season, scoring four goals and he has a further two assists to his name to underline his influence in the middle of the park. Santos has

talked up his role in the Blues side and suggests other clubs are continuing to monitor his progress.

He added: “He is doing very well at Chelsea, and I am sure that some important proposals will come because in his role, there are not many high-level players like him around.”

The midfielder is currently on a mid-season break with the rest of the Chelsea first-team squad but will be back in action when they host Manchester United on Monday, February 17.