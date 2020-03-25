Left-backs that Chelsea could target in the next transfer window

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is on the hunt to sign a new left-back, but with Ben Chilwell proving to be expensive, he could be forced to look elsewhere.

A left-back is high on the wanted list as Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso look set to leave Stamford Bridge, and Chilwell is the number one target for Lampard as he aims to fill the void.

However, talk of Leicester wanting £85million for the England international has scared him off, and now a number of other names are in the frame.

There is still plenty of quality options out there, and here is a list of the players that Lampard could quite easily have his eye on.

Porto left-back Alex Telles is a name that is very popular in the tabloids, and there appears to be no smoke without fire as far as this transfer link is concerned.

At the age of 26, he still has his best years ahead of him and as well as being a pacey, powerful player, who likes to get forward, he can also defend well.

Telles ticks all the boxes and would be a definite upgrade for the Chelsea defence.

Bayern Munich ace David Alaba is another top name to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Reports are rife suggesting that Bayern may struggle to keep hold of the Austria international and Chelsea are among the names to have been linked.

Valued in the region of £60million, the 27-year-old would be cheaper than Chilwell and has much more experience at the highest level.

However it has been suggested Alaba would snub all offers from England as he has his heart set on a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Marc Cucurella is another player who is the talk of the town at the moment following some impressive performances for Getafe in Spain’s La Liga.

The 21-year-old is on loan from Barcelona, but the deal could get complicated as Los Azulones do have the option to take him on a permanent basis.

There is nothing stopping Getafe selling him on to Chelsea for a quick profit, but that is where it could get pricey for the Blues.

Napoli are another team said to be in the hunt so competition could be hot. Cucurella can also play as a wide midfielder, which makes him even more attractive to interested clubs.

Other names to be thrown into the frame include Atalanta’s Robin Gosens, who has shone in a side that has made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

So, some big names to get Chelsea fans excited in what looks sure to be a busy transfer window when it eventually opens.