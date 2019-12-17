Time for Zaha to move on

Crystal Palace

The winter transfer window is nearly upon us and once more Wilfried Zaha's name can be found splashed on the back pages.

The Eagles appear to face a biannual battle to keep hold of the Ivorian and every time they achieve it, it is deemed to be their best piece of business of the window but surely now is the time for him to move and prove that he can handle the pressure of playing at a big club.

He is and always has been the star man of an Eagles side who continue to punch above their weight in the Premier League, their draw with Brighton on Monday having been, in part, thanks to Zaha’s blasted leveller late on, seeing them leapfrog Arsenal into ninth place in the Premier League.

They have coped without Zaha in the past, with differing amounts of success, and would be able to strengthen their squad considerably with the amount of cash his sale would bring in.

The latest figures suggest £80m would be his price tag if he were to be sold and a significant proportion of that would be spent on their goal-shy attack.

To be fair to Palace, both manager Roy Hodgson and chairman Steve Parish have said they will not stand in his way were he to decide now is the time to leave.

For Zaha’s own sake, now may well be the best time for him to move on. He is in excellent form for the Eagles and deserves to be playing at the top level in the club game, namely the Champions League.

There would be no shortage of suitors for the frontman either as Chelsea, who have just had their transfer ban trimmed and are free to spend again in January, having long been linked with a move for the player.

Apparently their boss Frank Lampard sees Zaha as a long-term replacement for either Pedro or Willian, both of who only have six months left to run on their contracts, and could be about to make a move in the new year.

At 27-years-old it is starting to feel like it is now or never for Zaha, who was close to joining both Everton and Arsenal last summer but saw both moves collapse.

He still has three and a half years left on his present Palace deal but now looks to be the time to cut his ties with Palace and try to crack the big time before his chance has gone.