Salako hints at Zaha swap

John Salako has suggested Crystal Palace could be tempted into doing a swap deal that would see Wilfried Zaha and Olivier Giroud exchange places.

Ivory Coast international Zaha made no secret of his desire to leave Selhurst Park in the summer for European football but the club refused to sell their prized asset, turning down offers from Arsenal and Everton.

The 27-year-old was clearly frustrated at having to stay with the Eagles and that was reflected in his performances over the first couple of months, with his first Premier League goal of the campaign coming in defeat to Liverpool on November 23.

With the January window drawing closer, the forward has starting to improve his displays as he looks to put himself back in the shop window for a potential move to one of the bigger teams, netting in Monday’s 1-1 draw against rivals Brighton.

Chelsea are allowed to sign players in the winter window after their transfer ban was halved after a successful appeal to CAS and there are claims they could make a move for Zaha.

Although desperate to keep hold of the Ivorian, a potential swap deal involving France international Giroud plus cash could be of interest to the Eagles, who are light of options up front.

Salako, who played for Palace from 1986-1995, believe this is a deal Roy Hodgson and the club could get on board with.

“I honestly don’t think Wilf will go to Chelsea. Hudson Odoi has come back, and I don’t think they’ll want to hinder his development,” he told Love Sport Radio. “But Willian and Pedro are getting on a bit, and maybe they’ll want someone to add to that.

“They could do a great little swap, though. Palace have got their eyes on Giroud, and that would be fantastic – Giroud plus money! If Palace get the right offer, they could be tempted.”

Giroud has only made two Premier League starts this season and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in January.