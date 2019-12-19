Palace sweating on Van Aanholt return

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fear full-back Patrick van Aanholt may not be fit until January and could miss the entire festive period through injury.

Van Aanholt has been out of action since suffering a hamstring strain in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the start of the month but was only initially expected to be out for around a fortnight.

That time-frame has now passed but there is no return yet in sight for the Dutchman, who remains on the sidelines. The latest reports suggest boss Roy Hodgson now fears the Eagles defender might not be fit to play until early January which would, therefore, rule him out of Palace’s upcoming busy Christmas and new year fixture list.

The Eagles go to Newcastle on Saturday, host West Ham on Boxing Day before heading to Southampton on December 28 and then Norwich on January 1 and, as it stands, it looks like Van Aanholt will miss all four games.

The 29-year-old is thought to be making steady progress but the fact he has yet to rejoin full training suggests he will not be risked over Christmas – adding to Hodgson’s current defensive headache as he also has Jeffrey Schlupp, Gary Cahill and Joel Ward on the treatment table.

Schlupp would be the obvious stand-in for Van Aanholt after coming on for him and scoring against the Cherries on December 3 but he has a hip injury, while Ward and Cahill’s current absences only make things more tricky.

Andros Townsend is also out injured so Hodgson had to use centre-backs Martin Kelly and Jairo Riedewald on the left and right in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and may be forced to continue with that line-up in the upcoming games while praying he picks up no fresh injuries.

Van Aanholt has been with Palace since January 2017 and has been a key player since, making 97 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals.