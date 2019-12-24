Eagles braced for latest Zaha interest

Crystal Palace

The January transfer window is almost upon us which can mean only one thing – Crystal Palace’s latest attempt to keep hold of Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha’s second stint at Selhurst Park is now in its sixth season but it seemed as though his time might be up when Arsenal tried to snare him in the summer.

However, the Gunners did not offer enough cash for the Ivory Coast forward and, much to his dismay, the former Manchester United player remained an Eagle.

There was an obvious hangover to his summer’s woes at the start of the campaign and it took time for the 27-year-old to get going.

His first top-flight goal came in a 2-1 home defeat to Liverpool on November 23 and two more have followed – the last a superb strike to rescue a point against Brighton on December 16.

The skilful winger does now appear settled once again just as the rumour mill surrounding his future is about to turn once more.

It seems inevitable that Zaha will leave Palace sooner rather than later but only time will tell if he moves in the winter window.

It is unclear if new Gunners chief Mikel Arteta is a fan of the African but there will be other suitors aware of just what he can bring to the table.

Zaha completes most dribbles in top-5 leagues this season…. 1- Wilfried Zaha – 83.

2- Adama Traore -78.

3- Lionel Messi – 71.

4- Jeremie Boga – 66.

5- Emiliano Beundia – 58. Most Sauciest Player In the Prem. pic.twitter.com/bpJrZjMeuN — 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 (@No_look_Firmino) December 24, 2019

Zaha did not make the grade while at Old Trafford but he was only a youngster at the time and there is a sense that, with more experience under his belt, he could thrive in an environment with better players around him.

A few pundits have had their say on the situation, with former Palace star John Salako suggesting he could be on his way, and the fact boss Roy Hodgson has money to spend and has hinted he will use it, might hasten his exit.

Fans of the south London club will be desperate to see Zaha stay as he is the one player that can unlock opposition defences and create something out of nothing – providing many assists for his team-mates over the years.

He has also chipped in with 56 goals from 342 appearances in all competitions across two stints at the club and his value is obvious to see.

It is not known whether any clubs are waiting in the wings to make an offer for the Abidjan-born wide man but one thing is for sure – Hodgson will not be looking forward to January 1.