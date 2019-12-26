Palace boosted by Sakho return

Crystal Palace

Share







Roy Hodgson believes Mamadou Sakho's return from suspension can give Crystal Palace a boost ahead of the Boxing Day clash with West Ham.

Palace’s defensive injury woes continue ahead of their London derby, but there is some good news with Sakho poised to return.

The Eagles were without seven players for the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, including Sakho, whose three-match ban has ended in time for the Hammers clash.

However, many of the absent players are expected to remain sidelined, including defenders Joel Ward, Gary Cahill and Scott Dann as well as Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend.

On the return of Sakho ahead of a congested fixture schedule, Hodgson said there is still plenty of time left this season for him to make an impact in the Premier League and FA Cup.

“As far as I am concerned now he is a player coming back who definitely boosts our possibilities in the defensive area and if there was an area where we have been hard hit, it was in that area,” he said.

“Suddenly your area of greatest strength, in terms of numbers and possibilities and options, becomes an area of weakness.”

With the January transfer window opening soon, Hodgson is keen to add to the current squad at Selhurst Park and suggested that not doing so could be problematic.

He has worked miracles guiding Palace to where they are now on a limited budget over the last two years, and now they are in a stronger position, he is hoping that the boards will finally loosen the purse strings and bring in the players he needs.

“Other clubs have done that and spent a lot of money into the bargain,” he said. “So at the moment, because we sit in a reasonable position in the table, our owners can be congratulating themselves because we have done just as good a job as these teams and we’ve spent next to nothing and they’ve spent lots of money.

“But that’s a dangerous thing to do. We are going to have to find the right players and no doubt they will cost some money.”