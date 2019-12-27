Hodgson desperate for new faces

Crystal Palace

Share







Manager Roy Hodgson feels Crystal Palace could do something special with “four or five” new players in January.

The Eagles sit ninth in the Premier League standings despite having to deal with a lengthy injury list.

Jordan Ayew’s superb goal gave Palace a 2-1 victory over West Ham United on Boxing Day but the triumph came at a cost as defender Patrick van Aanholt was forced off the pitch midway through the second half.

🇬🇭 Jordan Ayew scored one of the filthiest goals of the season yesterday for Crystal Palace against West Ham. Dribbling past players for fun and then finishing it off in style. Disgusting! 😱 pic.twitter.com/5LoSPX890P — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 27, 2019

That added another body to the treatment room, with Palace set to host Southampton on Saturday.

Hodgson confessed that “it’s a bit demoralising” for his fit players to be asked to play so many games during the festive period but has no choice due to a lack of numbers.

The boss has long spoken about the need for reinforcements in the new year and appears confident that, with the right recruitment, there is an opportunity for Palace to climb even higher up the table.

“If we can get through Christmas and the chairman can give me four or five players to strengthen the squad, then we’ll do extremely well,” he said. “We’ve talked about it for a long time so maybe this is the transfer window we’ll get them.”

The former England chief will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and his own future might well have a bearing on how much the money men are prepared to release in January.

The 72-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in his job and it all depends on whether his paymasters want a fresh start in the summer with a younger man in charge.

If they have already decided that the veteran will be let go then it would seem folly to allow him to bring in his own players which might not be to the liking of a new manager.