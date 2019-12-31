Club Brugge make Benteke enquiry but no bid yet

Club Brugge have enquired about signing Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke via an agent, but the Belgian outfit are yet to put in a formal offer for him.

Benteke has struggled to find any kind of goalscoring form at Selhurst Park since his £27million move in 2016.

He was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer and has started just four Premier League games this term, failing to find the net in any of them or his 11 additional substitute appearances.

Club Brugge are interested in taking the 29-year-old back home, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, their interest has not gone beyond an enquiry.

The Belgian table-toppers used an agent to place an enquiry with Palace for Benteke, but Eagles fans should not get too excited about a transfer.

Reporter Kristof Terreur says Benteke is still in London and training with the Eagles, although he does confirm the interest of Club Brugge officials.

Besides loads of rumours in Belgium (on WhatsApp and Facebook groups), this man is still in London and hasn’t signed a deal with Club Brugge. The Belgian league leader have made an enquiry with Crystal Palace, through an agent, and are interested. But that’s it (for now). #cpfc pic.twitter.com/wDxFLFkIn1 — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) December 31, 2019

Benteke has scored just 21 goals in over 100 appearances for Crystal Palace with 15 of his 19 Premier League goals coming in his first season with the club.

He put pen-to-paper on a new contract in October, with Palace eager to tie him down until the end of the 2020-2021 campaign, but was already talking about possibly leaving the club a month later.

Back in November, he told Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure: “Playing for your club is always different from the national team.

“I hope the Cyprus game will give me my confidence back and give me the chance to score for Palace. But I also have to think about the January transfer window. I will give it some thought, and I’ll see what can be done.

“I really want to play at Euro 2020. I work like a madman every day with that target in mind.”